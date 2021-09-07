The UK is set to experience a mini-heatwave this week as belated sunshine bring temperatures expected to rise to almost 30C.

The Met Office has said people in England and Wales could bask in sweltering heat and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise today (Tuesday) to around 28C in southern England, while London Heathrow could rise as high as 30C before thunderstorms are due to hit in the second half of the week.

The capital could remain at a high of 29C on Wednesday.