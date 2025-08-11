Shocking moment politician suffers stroke during live TV appearance

This is the shocking moment that a Serbian politician suffers a stroke whilst appearing on live TV.

Minister for Public Investments Darko Glišićfell appeared on a local morning show on Tuesday (5 August) when he started stumbling over his words.

The hosts quickly became worried as Glišićfell’s eyes began twitching and his face started to droop, with the broadcast quickly being cut short.

The politician reportedly was rushed to surgery and as of Saturday (9 August), was still in a serious condition, having been placed on a ventilator briefly.