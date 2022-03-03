Russia’s foreign minister has claimed his country did not “invent collateral damage” with Ukraine, eight days into a war that was started by the Kremlin and has killed over 2,000 civilians.

Sergei Lavrov, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, also blamed “hysteria” being whipped up by the UK and US as the real issue in the ongoing conflict.

He made the bizarre remarks during a press conference, in which he mostly attacked western politicians and journalists in an apparent attempt to divert anger away from Russia.

