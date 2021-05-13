Several explosions on the Gaza skyline have been recorded on video as airstrikes continue on the blockaded strip in Palestinian territory. The footage surfaces as the Israeli military is set to approve plans for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday.

The violence began last week after worshippers gathered at the al-Aqsa mosque, a holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, were met with a heavy police presence. Gaza’s health ministry have said that 83 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombardment, while seven people have lost their lives in Israel.