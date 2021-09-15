Shamima Begum told Boris Johnson to let her return to the UK and “help him in his fight against terrorism”.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the 22-year-old Brit, who joined Isis in Syria aged 15, appealed to the prime minister.

She said: “You are clearly struggling with terrorism and extremism in your country.

“I want to help by telling you my own experiences with these extremists with what they say and how they persuade people to come to places like Syria.

“I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing.”