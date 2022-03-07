Watch live as Australian ambassador speaks following death of Shane Warne

Australian ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon and Thai police give a news conference in Koh Samui, Southern Thailand following the death of late cricket great Shane Warne.

The Australia cricket legend and greatest leg-spinner of all time passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, as confirmed by his management company who released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT).

Warne took 708 Test wickets during a legendary career which means he’s second on the all-time wickets list.

