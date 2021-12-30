Shanghai opens two new driverless lines on world's longest metro network

Shanghai has opened two new driverless lines on its metro network, which is already renowned for being the longest in the world.

With the official launch of Line 14, as well as the first phase of Line 18, the city's subway network has grown to 831km (516 miles), with a total number of 508 stations.

Shanghai’s impressive metro network is closely followed by Beijing - the world's second-largest - with 780km of track and 450 stations.

The Indian city of Delhi boasts the world's third-biggest network.

Sign up to our breaking news email here.