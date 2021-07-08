Watch live as Grant Shapps and Boris Johnson make statements to parliament

Grant Shapps and Boris Johnson are making statements to parliament today.

The Transport Secretary is expected to announce that fully vaccinated holidaymakers will be able to visit amber list destinations quarantine-free from 19 July.

Currently, those arriving back from countries on the list are required to self-isolate for 10 days, but the easing of those rules will coincide with the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England in 11 days' time.

The change in guidance will be a huge boost for the travel industry.