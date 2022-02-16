Great white shark mauls swimmer to death on Sydney beach

This is the horrific moment a great white shark fatally attacked a swimmer on Sydneybeach.

Emergency services rushed to Buchan Point in Sydney’s east just after 4.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a shark attack.

Video footage shows a fisherman shouting: “Someone just got eaten by a shark. Oh man! Oh no! That’s insane. That’s a great white shark.”

NSW Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachanh said: “Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn’t a lot paramedics could do when we arrived”.

