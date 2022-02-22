US Coast Guard rescue fisherman bitten by shark off Bahamas

Eye-opening footage shows the moment a US Coast Guard rescued a fisherman bitten by shark off the Bahamas.

Footage shared to Twitter by USCG Southeast Air Station Miami shows aircrews rescuing the 51-year-old male after he was bitten by a shark while fishing.

Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven said: “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

The man is reportedly in stable condition at a local Miami hospital.

