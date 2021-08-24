A great white shark has been filmed feasting on a humpback whale carcass near the main shipping port of Adelaide, Australia.

The whale is believed to have been inadvertently struck by a cargo ship in the open ocean, local media reported. Its carcass has since washed into the harbour area, with the smell of the decomposing body attracting at least one shark. The predator was seen thrashing about as it tore strips off the whale.

Wildlife authorities in South Australia have urged swimmers to stay out of the water in the area in case more sharks show up.