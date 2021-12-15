Shaun Bailey says 'everybody should stick to the rules' day after attending Christmas Party at Tory HQ

Shaun Bailey appeared on LBC in December 15th saying “everybody should stick to the rules”, a day after he attended the Christmas Party at Tory HQ.

Mr.Bailey’s team organised the gathering in the basement of the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020.

Bailey, who has yet to comment, has now quit as chair but remains a member of the committee and the London Assembly.

His resignation came shortly before The Mirror published a photograph of him and about 23 staff at a party in CCHQ with drinks and a buffet.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here