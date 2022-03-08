Shell to stop buying Russian oil and will shut down service stations

Energy giant and service station owner Shell has stated it will cease to buy its natural gas and oil from Russia.

It also plans to shut down service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country, following international pressures to sever all ties with Russia in support of Ukraine.

Shell released a statement on Tuesday explaining it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, "in a phased manner."

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.