Sherwood Forest to become 'first 5G connected forest' in £10m research project

Sherwood Forest is set to be the 'first 5G Connected Forest' next year, as it explores how the technology can support tourism and environmental protection. The Nottinghamshire site, famed for being associated with the legend of Robin Hood, will also offer a holographic experience about the vigilante and use robot dogs from Birmingham City University to survey the forest environment. Nottinghamshire county councillor Keith Girling said the £10m project - with £5m in government funding - showcases the council's “ongoing commitment" to make the area "an even more attractive place to visit thanks to the development of world-class visitor experiences".