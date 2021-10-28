Shiba Inu, the self-proclaimed dogecoin killer, briefly surpassed DOGE in market value Wednesday, backed by "smart money" worth about £116 Million from the past seven days.

This comes as ads for Floki, a meme-based coin named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's shiba inu dog, have appeared on London's transportation network in recent weeks.

The price rally has taken Shiba Inu’s market cap above $20 billion, making it the world’s 11th most valuable cryptocurrency just behind dogecoin.

