Dramatic footage from Indonesia’s search and rescue agency shows a ferry ablaze in the sea off the country’s east coast. Flames lick the side of the vessel, sending up thick plumes of smoke.

Passengers can be seen jumping off the deck to save themselves, while others are in lifeboats around the ship. People in lifejackets can be seen in the ocean, many clinging to floating objects as they struggle in the choppy water.

The KM Karya Indah was carrying more than 200 people to the remote island of Limafatola when the fire broke out on Saturday morning. No casualties were reported.