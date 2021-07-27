Jarring footage capturing young boys playing football and dancing on a busy railway crossing has been released by Network Rail.

At least three lads are seen dicing with death as they perform footy tricks and sit cross-legged on the tracks despite trains regularly passing at 70mph.

Other youngsters are seen balancing on the live rail while the boys take it in turns to perform spinning dance moves in the middle of the crossing.

The footage was captured at Jamaica Road level crossing in Malvern, Worcestershire.

More than 70 trains travelling between Hereford and Worcester use the crossing each day.