A woman has been killed in a rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

Footage posted on social media by the Israel Defense Forces shows the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of over 80 rockets fired from Gaza, amid growing hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has unleashed airstrikes on Gaza while militants have barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets.

So far this week, 28 Palestinians — including 10 children — have been killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes.

The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants.