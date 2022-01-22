Watch the shocking moment a TV reporter was mown down by a car live on air.

Tori Yorgey, 25, of WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, was reporting at the scene of a water main break in Dunbar when a car drove up behind her and knocked her down.

“Oh my God. I just got by a car, but I’m OK!” she said as her camera toppled to the ground.

Ms Yorgey quickly fixed her camera and finished her report, adding "That's live TV for you!". She did not sustain any serious injuries.

