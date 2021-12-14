Firefighters worked through the night to search for people trapped under rubble after a number of buildings collapsed in Sicily.

At least seven people have died after a suspected methane gas explosion caused the collapse of four buildings in the southern town of Ravanusa on Sunday.

Firefighters and civil protection volunteers were digging with their bare hands to search for two more people still thought to be buried underneath the collapsed concrete and metal.

Diggers were also used to clear some of the rubble as the mission continued through the night.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.