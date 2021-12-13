Firefighters in Sicily were digging through the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Sunday in the search for six missing people after an explosion apparently caused by a gas leak killed at least three, authorities said.

The houses, including a four-storey building, caught fire after a natural gas pipe exploded at around 8:30pm on Saturday in the town of 11,000 people, in the province of Agrigento.

The explosion also collapsed three other buildings that appear to have been unoccupied, and shattered windows in three more.

