Sienna Miller has said she believes that details of her pregnancy were obtained by the then editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, using “blatantly unlawful means”.

As reported by The Guardian, Miller told a court that Brooks knew about her 2005 pregnancy at a very early stage.

Miller believes Brooks acquired her medical records through a “blagger” journalist at The Sun, Nick Parker.

She also added that she thinks her voicemails were hacked “by journalists from The Sun” who were operating with the knowledge of “the editor and senior executives” at the outlet.

