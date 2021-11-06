Drone footage shows firefighters and rescue workers at the scene of wreckage after an oil tanker exploded in Sierra Leone, killing 99 people.

The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown.

President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks, lamented the “horrendous loss of life.”

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here