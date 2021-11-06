At least 92 people have been killed after an oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital.

The disaster happened early on Saturday morning after a bus struck the tanker at a gas station in Wellington, a suburb east of Freetown.

Videos show a giant fireball burning into the sky following the explosion while survivors with severe burns cried out in pain.

President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks, lamented the “horrendous loss of life.”

