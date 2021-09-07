American Sikhs have talked about the discrimination they still face in the country post-9/11 – with many feeling their mere appearance is enough to set people off.

Satjeet Kaur, executive director of The Sikh Coalition, said after the attack on the US many "people saw turbans and beards as something to be fearful of," with attacks on the Sikh community not specifically being tracked by the FBI until 2015.

In 2020, the Federal Bureau of investigation listed 67 anti-Sikh crimes, the highest number since they began tracking in 2015.