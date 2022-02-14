A mother from Manchester was duped out of £80,000 by scammers who used photos of a Latvian defence minister described as a "silver fox".

Latvian authorities say they are aware of the fake profiles featuring snaps of suave Artis Pabriks, with con artists trying to swindle women out of money with emotional sob stories.

Brit Sharon Bulmer lost thousands after a catfish claimed he needed cash to leave Syria.

"I just wanted to help him so much. I know I have been a fool but these are the things we do for love," Bulmer said.

