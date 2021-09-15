US gymnast Simone Biles has shared emotional testimony about the abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced former team doctor, Larry Nassar.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is examining shortcomings and delays in the FBI's investigation into Nassar, who is serving life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing female athletes.

"To be clear, I blame Larry Nasser and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," Biles said as she broke down in tears.

“USA gymnastics knew that I was abused by their team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge.”