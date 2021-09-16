US gymnast Simone Biles has said she blames the "entire system" for enabling former team doctor Larry Nassar to sexually abuse gymnasts. The comments came during a session of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is investigating the FBI's mishandling of allegations surrounding the doctor, who is currently serving a 40 to 175-year jail sentence after more than 150 young woman came forward to share their experiences. In a tearful statement, Biles said: "I blame Larry Nassar, but I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse."