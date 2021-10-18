The family of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, including his widow Julia, read messages on floral tributes left outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where he was stabbed to death on Friday.

“As a family, we are trying to understand why this awful thing has occurred,” they said in a statement. “Nobody should die in that way. Nobody.”

Residents gathered at St Michael’s and All Angels church on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects and share their memories of Sir David, a devout Catholic.