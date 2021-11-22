Mourners gathered in Southend to pay their respects to the late Sir David Amess today.

A funeral service took place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell followed by a procession through the streets of his Southend West constituency.

The father-of-five was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.

Sir David’s coffin was draped in a Union Jack flag and carried into the churchyard by a horse-drawn hearse.

In a statement, the MP's family asked people to “set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all”.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.