Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess after the politician was killed while holding a surgery in his constituency on Friday (15 October).

Hoyle struck a defiant tone in the above video, saying that MPs would continue to hold surgeries despite the fatal stabbing of Amess in Southend .

The investigation into the murder of Amess is being treated as a terrorism incident and being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.