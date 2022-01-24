Rescue workers attend scene where ski workers kill in gondola incident

Rescuers were filmed attending to a scene where a worker was killed in a ski gondola incident.

A gondola worker was killed at a resort in Cosenza on Sunday during maintenance work.

In footage released by Vigili del Fuoco, rescue workers free six employees who were trapped inside after the closure of the lift.

Firefighters said six employees were rescued from two cabins after the system was subsequently shut down.

According to ANSA, 60-year-old Alessandro Marcelli died in hospital from a head injury after he was hit by a cabin and fell at the Lorica resort in Casali del Manco.

