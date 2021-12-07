Skill Up Step Up: City Gateway joins The Independent's Christmas appeal

East London based charity City Gateway has joined our £1 million Skill Up Step Up Christmas appeal.

The Evening Standard and The Independent, in partnership with Barclays LifeSkills, are funding the charity to skill up young adults to make them “work ready”.

Located on the Isle of Dogs, City Gateway prepares youngsters to enter an array of sectors — including digital media, marketing and IT.

Charity CEO, Diane Betts, told The Independent: “This campaign is actually a unique experience for employers to dip into the hidden talents of this Covid cohort.”

