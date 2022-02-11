Sleeve gives people with prosthetic hands dexterity of real fingers

A special sleeve has been developed that gives people with prosthetic hands the dexterity of real fingers.

It enables them to unscrew a water bottle while holding a card, type on a keyboard, press buttons on a remote control or braid a child’s hair.

The soft robotic ‘armband’ is the first of its kind, conveying artificial sensations of touch.

It opens the door to limbless individuals pursuing careers as surgeons - or rock stars on keyboards or guitar.

