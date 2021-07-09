A noticeably slimmer Kim Jong-un visited a giant palace in Pyongyang with an entourage of top officials to pay respects to his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on his death anniversary. Video shows the North Korean leader bowing to statues of his forefathers.

Mr Kim’s apparent weight loss has drawn international interest and prompted speculation about his health. Rumours about his condition also swirled when he did not show up at a similar event at the same palace last April. He has lost 10-20 kilograms but does not appear to have major health issues, Seoul’s spy agency has claimed.