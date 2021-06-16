North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared noticeably trimmer as he addressed a major political conference, according to footage released by state media on Wednesday.

The health of the heavyset leader is a frequent source of speculation.

It’s unclear if the 37-year-old’s slimmed-down physique is the result of illness or a conscious decision to lose weight. A South Korean analyst told the Associated Press that it’s more likely an attempt by Kim, who has a family history of heart issues, to improve his health.

The secretive state has become even more impenetrable over the last year to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic.