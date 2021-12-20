Studio manager finds slug inside lateral flow test tube

A studio manager discovered a slug inside an unused lateral flow test.

Sophs Forte, 28, received the shock of their life after picking up a box of Flowflex tests from their local pharmacy earlier

Video footage captures the slug inside the seemingly unused lateral flow test tube.

Sophs said: “I pulled one of the vials and immediately spotted something black and I quickly realised what it was.

“I have no idea how a slug would even have ended up in there – at what point in the production line would that happen?!”

Flowflex has been approached for comment.

