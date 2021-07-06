A group of men was waiting for 4th of July fireworks at Mount Wilson, California, when they were attacked by a baby bear apparently looking for food.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm on Sunday night when a juvenile bear suddenly appeared from the bushes and attacked the men and went for their snacks.

One of the men involved was bitten by the bear, but his injury is thought to be non-life-threatening.

The men were able to scare the young bear away after a roughly 30-second encounter.