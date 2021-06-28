Dramatic footage shared on social media shows huge plumes of thick black smoke rising from a major blaze near Elephant and Castle station in south London.

The smoke is seen billowing above the train tracks between tower blocks and rising over the capital’s skyline.

“Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station,” the London Fire Brigade tweeted.

The fire service said 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were tackling the fire and that significant road closures were in place.