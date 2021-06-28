Dramatic footage shows gigantic plumes of black smoke rising from Elephant and Castle station in southeast London after a major fire broke out in garages underneath railway arches.

The smoke can be seen billowing from flames in the railway arches as shocked bystanders look on and alarms can be heard blaring. Police have blocked off roads in the area.

The London Fire Brigade has said the fire is now under control after 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled the blaze this afternoon.