Raging wildfires tearing through in the US's northwest and Canada's southwest has cast an orange tint on July's full moon as smoke from multiple blazes gusted toward the east.

Footage captured in Washington DC showed the moon illuminating orange as more than 5,500 kilometres of land were ablaze.

More than 70 homes have been destroyed and thousands of residents have been warned they may need to flee.

Dozens of major wildfires are burning across parts of Montana, Idaho and California, while Oregon's Bootleg fire is the biggest and the state's third-largest wildfire on records dating back to 1900.