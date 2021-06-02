Footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing from Iran’s biggest navy ship, which caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. The thick smoke is seen rising up high from the vessel in the distance.

Support vessel Kharg was taking part in a training exercise with hundreds of people on board when the blaze erupted.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but it comes after accusations of attacks on ships owned by adversaries Iran and Israel in recent months.

Hours-long rescue operations were not successful in saving the vessel, according to Iranian media, but the crew were safely evacuated.