Passengers on a train heading from Nottingham to Cardiff were in for a shock when they discovered an unexpected fellow commuter: a bright orange snake.

The reptile is seen slithering along the carriage floor in this terrifying video.

“Can they come and rescue me please?” one man can be heard saying.

British Transport Police and the RSPCA eventually removed the creature from the train.

“Snakes on a Train, the sequel to Snakes on a Plane that nobody asked for! Thanks to @BTP and @RSPCA_official for safely removing our slippery friend,” CrossCountry trains tweeted.