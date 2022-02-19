Snowy conditions in north Yorkshire as Storm Eunice batters UK

A heavy blanket of snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland after Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley battered Britain this week.

A yellow warning has been issued for snow by the Met Office in areas including Greater Manchester, Isle of Man, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire from 11am until 3pm on Saturday.

In Lancashire, people on the Big Dipper ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach amusement park were evacuated after it reportedly “stalled” amid the heavy snow. Also, the match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall was cancelled.