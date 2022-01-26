Snow plow shoots slush at traffic and causes multiple cars to swerve off road

A snow plow driving down the Ohio Turnpike was caught shooting massive amounts of slush and snow onto passing cars, causing a number of vehicles to swerve off the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least 40 vehicles were involved in the incident, which left 12 people with injuries.

Dashcam footage captures the plow spewing slush over the barrier onto the opposite side of the road, causing at least two drivers to lose control, with one veering dangerously into a ditch.

The snow plow driver has since been slammed for "reckless" driving.

