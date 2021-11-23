MPs have voted to approve a controversial change to the government’s social care reforms, despite many arguing the move will disproportionately affect the poorest recipients of care.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in September a cap on care costs for adults in England, promising individuals will pay a maximum of £86,000 over their lifetime.

However, an amendment to the reforms means that only personal contributions to the care costs will count towards the £86,000 cap - and anything the individual’s local authority contributes will not be counted.

MPs voted 272 to 246 to pass the proposal.

