A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar.

Evacuations from Kabul have continued this week, after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden announced at least 70,700 people have been evacuated from the capital over the last 10 days, but tens of thousands more are still waiting to leave the country.