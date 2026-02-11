A Somalian passenger jet carrying 55 people on board veered off a runway and crashed into a beach during an emergency landing.

On Tuesday (10 February), the crew of the Starsky Aviation aircraft reported a problem 15 minutes after takeoff from Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport and requested to turn around.

The pilot headed back for the airport but overshot the tarmac, coming to rest in shallow water on a beach in the Indian Ocean. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

Authorities said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

The pilot was praised by the airline for his “swift and calm decision making,” which saved the lives of the people onboard.