The son of one of the most senior doctors in Gaza, and the chief medic handling the coronavirus crisis in the strip, has survived an attack that has claimed his whole family.

Omar Abu al-Ouf, 17, spoke to The Independent from his hospital bed in Al-Shifaa hospital, where he is being treated and where his father, Dr Ayman Abu al-Ouf, used to work as head of internal medicine.

The medic was killed alongside 12 other members of his extended family, as the several-storey building where they lived on Wehda Street, Gaza City, was completely levelled in a rage of Israeli airstrikes.