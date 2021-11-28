President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africa on Sunday evening (28 November) on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 variant.

Ramaphosa’s address follows several meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and cabinet.

Speaking to The Witness ahead of the president’s address, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Mosa Moshabela said: “What we are concerned about is whether it (omicron) is going to behave differently and how much different. That’s the questions we are trying to answer.”